JSMO Processes 199,000 Customs Declarations In 2024, Ensuring Compliance With National Standards

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation (JSMO) processed 199,000 declarations at border crossings and customs points across the Kingdom in 2024, ensuring imported goods meet the required specifications before entering Jordanian markets.

JSMO Director General Abeer Zoubi on Saturday said that the organisation re-exported or destroyed goods that failed to comply with technical regulations and Jordanian standards, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

"These violations were identified in 574 customs declarations and included over 1.623 million items of clothing, footwear, bags, toys and children's supplies, as well as 453,000 household electrical appliances such as heaters, stoves, lamps and decorative string lights, she added.

"Other items included 196,000 cleaning and cosmetic products, 76,600 sanitary tools, 54,000 square metres of non-compliant construction materials like tiles, ceramics, marble and stone, and 250 tonnes of rebar steel."

Zoubi highlighted JSMO's dedication to verifying product authenticity and preventing counterfeit goods, adding that the organisation reviewed 10,906 conformity assessment documents and authenticated trademarks for 2,332 products in 2024.

She also stressed that JSMO's work aligns with Royal directives to safeguard the national economy, protect consumer health and safety and foster investment.

"This commitment supports the goals of the Economic Modernisation Vision, focusing on high-value industries, investment drivers, sustainability, and enhancing quality of life, she added.