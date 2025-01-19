PM Witnesses Signing Of Contracts To Expand Reach Of Egyptian Knowledge Bank

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly attended on Sunday the signing ceremony of several key agreements aimed at expanding the international services of the Egyptian Knowledge (EKB). The agreements, signed between the of Higher Education and Scientific Research and leading international publishers, will allow the Knowledge Bank to extend its offerings to institutions and universities outside Egypt.

The ceremony also marked the announcement of a collaboration with Elsevier, a global publisher, to launch the Egyptian Knowledge Index-an analytical tool designed to assess research performance in Egypt. This index, which for the first time integrates all Egyptian research outputs, both domestic and international, aims to provide a comprehensive overview of Egypt's academic contributions.

The EKB stands out for its innovative approach to evaluating scientific research and Arabic-language periodicals, applying internationally recognized standards for the first time. This new methodology strengthens research in the humanities and social sciences, offering new opportunities for regional and global engagement.

Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, emphasized that the contracts signed would enable the EKB's platform to reach more countries, furthering the Ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance the platform's capabilities.

Ashour also highlighted that the Egyptian Knowledge Index represents a significant milestone in building a robust and sustainable research ecosystem in Egypt. The index will empower researchers and policymakers to make evidence-based decisions, which will help shape strategies and policies that foster scientific innovation and growth.

The Egyptian Knowledge Index also provides critical insights into the phenomenon of brain drain, tracking the contributions of Egyptian researchers worldwide. It underscores Egypt's role as a key player in global research, bridging the Middle East and North Africa with the broader international academic community.

Gina El-Feki, Acting President of the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology and General Supervisor of the EKB, noted that the Knowledge Bank continues to serve as a promising global model for digital learning platforms and portals.