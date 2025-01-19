Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 46: Allu Arjun Starrer Returns Strong With Extended Version, Check Worldwide Earnings

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 46: In a remarkable achievement for the makers of action drama Pushpa 2 The Rule, is winning audience's heart even after s strong 45-day run. Allu Arjun starrer witnessed a 35% and 15% jump in its box office collection on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Has the movies's box office revival is a worldwide phenomena? Is Pushpa 2 The Rule still earning big overseas? Lets find out.



Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Dat 46 Worldwide collection

Allu Arjun's movie has earned an estimated ₹1732.95 crore worldwide till day 46, ie January 19, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 The Rule moviemakers had already declared the action drama as the first Indian film to cross ₹1830 crore mark in 32 days.

“Pushpa2TheRule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide,” read a post by Mythri movie makers on X on January 6.



No update by movie makers on Pushpa 2 Worldwide earnings after January 6 and absence in any major increase in numbers, provided by Sacnilk, indicate that Pushpa 2 The Rule's global collection has stagnated.