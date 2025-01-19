Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 46: Allu Arjun Starrer Returns Strong With Extended Version, Check Worldwide Earnings
Date
1/19/2025 8:12:09 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 box office Collection Day 46: In a remarkable achievement for the makers of action drama Pushpa 2 The Rule, is winning audience's heart even after s strong 45-day run. Allu Arjun starrer witnessed a 35% and 15% jump in its box office collection on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Has the movies's box office revival is a worldwide phenomena? Is Pushpa 2 The Rule still earning big overseas? Lets find out.
Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Dat 46 Worldwide collection
Allu Arjun's movie has earned an estimated ₹1732.95 crore worldwide till day 46, ie January 19, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 The Rule moviemakers had already declared the action drama as the first Indian film to cross ₹1830 crore mark in 32 days.
“Pushpa2TheRule is now Indian Cinema's INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide,” read a post by Mythri movie makers on X on January 6.
No update by movie makers on Pushpa 2 Worldwide earnings after January 6 and absence in any major increase in numbers, provided by Sacnilk, indicate that Pushpa 2 The Rule's global collection has stagnated.
MENAFN19012025007365015876ID1109106744
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.