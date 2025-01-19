'STOP THE PLAGUE OF TOOL THEFT ACROSS THE UK' Westminster Rally

(MENAFN- Pressat) Trades United to Lead Second Van Rally in Westminster to Combat Tool Theft

Date: Monday, 3rd February 2025

Location: Cross to Parliament Square, Westminster

Time: Starting at 11:00 AM, arriving at Parliament Square by 11:45–12:00 PM

Trades United is once again organising a van rally in Westminster (Parliament Square) to

draw attention to the pervasive issue of tool theft and the resale of stolen goods. Starting

from Brent Cross, tradespeople from across the UK will unite in London to demand stricter

enforcement of existing theft laws, particularly concerning tool theft.

The second van rally will captivate London as tradesmen and women urge the government

to address inadequate enforcement of laws that threaten the livelihoods of thousands

across the UK. Following the success of the initial rally on 3rd June 2024, this demonstration

aims to amplify the call for stronger deterrents against thieves and more effective measures

to combat the sale of stolen tools.

Participants will stage a 'go-slow' convoy in Westminster, driving through the area for two

hours to raise awareness. The previous rally gained significant traction within the trade

community, fostering partnerships with organisations like SelectaDNA and the Metropolitan

Police, which have since initiated mass tool-marking events to assist in returning stolen tools

to their rightful owners and convicting offenders.

Trades United, led by Shoaib Awan, previously launched a petition (#659019) in April 2024,

calling for the government to address the escalating tool theft crisis by banning the sale of

tools at car boots and markets. While the dissolution of Parliament on 30th May 2024 led to

the petition's closure, it garnered over 46,000 signatures, reflecting the widespread

concern within the trade industry. Awan continues to encourage support for this critical

cause, urging MPs and their parties to prioritise this issue.

Trades United seeks to hold the government accountable for protecting tradespeople and

ensuring the enforcement of laws designed to safeguard the broader community. With

growing industry support, this rally aims to compel policymakers to address the root causes

of tool theft and deliver the urgent reforms required.

The Theft Act 1968 clearly outlines severe penalties for handling stolen goods, including up

to 14 years of imprisonment upon conviction. However, the lack of sufficient police funding

and resources has hindered effective enforcement, leaving tradespeople vulnerable to

escalating theft.

Trades United calls on the Government to take decisive action by:

 Increasing funding for law enforcement, in particular, specialist crime personnel

and frontline officers, prioritising motor vehicle crimes including theft from and

theft of to enable police to enforce the existing laws efficiently and effectively.

 Theft Act 1968 Section 27 (3) a/b, handling stolen goods, which is currently a

straight charge if there is a previous conviction for theft in the last 5 years and

the accused has been found to be in possession of stolen goods in the last 12

months. This should be updated to 5 years since a previous conviction and found

to have been handling stolen goods in the last 5 years to facilitate with being

able to charge repeat criminals for the offences more effectively.

 Revise the Equipment Theft (Prevention) Act 2023 to include all power tools or

produce an alternative legislation to cover the theft of power tools.

 Tool theft - consider the crime an aggravated offence.

Tradespeople and supporters are encouraged to participate in this critical event and make

their voices heard. Together, we can advocate for the protection of livelihoods and demand

meaningful change.

Founder of campaign group Trades United, Shoaib Awan, said:

" On the 3rd February 2025, I will bring tradespeople across the country together once

again at Parliament Square for the new Government to see the distress thieves have caused

to their livelihoods. Tool theft numbers are rising year on year and not enough is being done

by the Government to protect the trades. A crime reference number is not acceptable. We

don't want policies that don't work, we need strict enforcement and a crackdown operation

with immediate effect.

“It's distressing how widespread tool theft has become, impacting not only livelihoods but

also mental well-being and family stability. The lack of effective intervention from law

enforcement only exacerbates the problem. Businesses suffer not only from the loss of tools

but also from the subsequent financial burdens such as increased insurance costs and

repairs. It's essential for communities, policymakers, and law enforcement agencies to work

together to address this epidemic and provide support for those affected.”