SSU Detains Lawyer Who Recruited Agents For Russian Intelligence

In Kyiv, counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a lawyer, an agent of the Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU), who recruited new agents and defended them in court.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SSU .

It is documented that the lawyer first helped the Russians“pick up” a hostile fire adjuster in Ukraine, and after the informant was detained, he defended him in court.

According to the investigation, the lawyer was recruited by Russian GRU officer Vitaliy Naumov during a personal meeting in the territory of the aggressor country back in 2015.

“After the start of the full-scale invasion, he not only searched for new agents and defended them in courts, but also passed on to the Russian special service information about SSU officers who were listed in criminal proceedings and exposed traitors, as well as copied and handed over procedural documents to representatives of the Russian GRU ,” the SSU said.

For each completed task, the agent received a monetary reward from Naumov, which he received through anonymous money transfers.

SSU officers documented the lawyer's crimes and detained him at his residence in Kyiv.

During the searches, his cell phone, which he used to communicate with the enemy and other agents, was seized.

Based on the collected evidence, SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Art. 1, 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The issue of choosing a type of detention is being decided. The offender faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

On January 18, the Security Service of Ukraine detained in Kyiv the director of the Information Systems Support Department of one of the largest banks in Ukraine, who regularly transferred his money to the needs of the Russian army.

Photo: SSU