4,000 Trucks With Flour And Food Aid Set To Enter Gaza: UNRWA

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced that four thousand trucks carrying flour and food supplies are ready to enter Gaza. predicted that on humanitarian aid convoys in the Gaza Strip would decrease with the arrival of humanitarian assistance following the ceasefire.

The United Nations also reported that the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza began 15 minutes after the ceasefire was established. According to this report, trucks carrying humanitarian goods from the World Food Program entered Gaza through the Zikim and Kerem Shalom crossings.

The first trucks were carrying wheat flour and ready-to-eat food packages for individuals in emergency situations.

The World Food Program plans to send food supplies to Gaza daily through humanitarian corridors, which include crossings from Egypt, Jordan, and Israel.

The United Nations emphasized that this ceasefire is critical for addressing the humanitarian needs in Gaza, and the security and access to the crossings must be guaranteed.

During the 15 months of war in Gaza, the United Nations' humanitarian operations have faced challenges such as relentless Israeli attacks, restrictions imposed by Israel, and looting by armed gangs.

Philippe Lazzarini states,“If we begin distributing aid in Gaza, it could actually help reduce this kind of tension. Clearly, we also need regular, uninterrupted, and unhindered access to the people.”

It is worth noting that Israel and Hamas signed a ceasefire and hostage release agreement last Wednesday, an action that has been warmly welcomed by countries and the people of both Palestine and Israel.

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas officially came into effect on Sunday, January 19, 2025, before noon.

The entry of humanitarian aid marks an important milestone in addressing the urgent needs of the people in Gaza, but the continued safety of aid convoys and the secure flow of assistance will be essential for lasting peace. The international community must continue to monitor and support these efforts to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those who need it most.

This ceasefire, while an important step, is only the beginning of a larger, ongoing effort to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Sustainable peace and security will depend on the commitment of both parties to the terms of the ceasefire and their willingness to prioritize the well-being of civilians.

