'American Carnage' Revisiting Donald Trump's Fiery First Inauguration Day Speech In 2017

Donald Inauguration: As Donald Trump readies for his inauguration as 47th President of the United States of America on Monday, January 20, his inaugural speech in 2017 is in focus.

Trump, 78, who won the US Presidential in November defeating Democrat Kamala Harris, will succeed incumbent President Joe Biden. This will be second time Trump will to take oath as US President. Earlier, Trump was US President from 2017 to 2021.

In his January 2017 inauguration address, Trump painted a bleak picture of the country blaming other countries for shuttering factories and shrinking the middle class. Trump famously said he would end 'American carnage ' and would govern with an 'America First ' approach after being sworn in 45th US President.

In his 16-minute address, Trump touched upon abandoned factories, rampant crime and a failed education system, pledging that his presidency would bring about change. "This American carnage stops right here and stops right now," Trump said at the US Capitol after Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath. Thousands of Trump supporters travelled across the country to witness the occasion from the National Mall.

This time, however, the events for the Donald Trump inauguration will be held indoors in the US Capitol Rotunda due to extreme weather conditions.



Trump's main campaign promise ahead of his second term in the Oval office in 2025 has been to launch the largest deportation operation in history and seal off the US-Mexico border.The President-elect was seen speaking about ushering in a 'golden age' and pledged to impose tariffs on imports, rolling out more details in recent days on how he plans to pursue those goals.