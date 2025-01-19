Air Alert Again Due To Russian Drones In Kyiv Region, Several Other Regions
1/19/2025 3:10:22 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An air alert has been declared in Kyiv region and a number of other regions of Ukraine.
This is evidenced by the data of the Alert Map , Ukrinform reports.
As of 17:34 on Sunday, the Air Force of the armed forces of Ukraine reported in Telegram about the movement of several groups of Russian attack drones in the sky over Sumy region, on the border of Poltava and Chernihiv regions.
As Ukrinform reported, in the afternoon of January 19, the movement of enemy drones was recorded in the airspace of Kyiv region, and air defense forces were operating.
In one of the settlements of the Kyiv region, the wreckage of the downed UAVs damaged a building and two cars.
