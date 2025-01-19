Ukraine's Forces Doing Utmost To Prevent Russians From Capturing Pokrovsk - Cinc

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces are making every effort to prevent the capture of Pokrovsk by the Russian invasion forces.

Commander-in-Chief of the Oleksandr Syrskyi stated this in an interview with war correspondent Andriy Tsaplienko , aired on national television, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy is trying hard to grab (Pokrovsk - ed.), and we are doing everything to defend it, to prevent its capture,” Syrskyi assured the nation.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, the enemy has been pulling its most combat-capable units toward the said town.

“Certain 'prophets' said we would lose Pokrovsk on September 30 (2024 - ed.), but the date of September 30 has passed. Then they said we would lose it on October 30. I just have to say that the enemy is amassing there (in Pokrovsk - ed.) its best units, its best forces,” Syrskyi said.

He noted that the enemy has the opportunity to rotate its forces given Russia's overwhelming manpower base for running offensive operations.

