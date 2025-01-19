Mbappe Shines As Real Madrid Thrash Las Palmas To Claim Liga Lead

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid: Kylian Mbappe struck twice and produced a brilliant performance to power to a 4-1 win over Las Palmas and take the reigning champions top of La on Sunday.

Los Blancos enjoyed a perfect weekend, overtaking Atletico Madrid by two points after their neighbours slipped up with a shock defeat at Leganes on Saturday, while Barcelona, third, could only draw at Getafe.

Mbappe has hit top form in recent weeks after an inconsistent start to life at Real Madrid following his dream switch from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The 26-year-old reached 12 league goals with his brace, becoming the Spanish league's second top-scorer behind Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, with Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo Goes also on target.

"It was a very important game because we knew what had happened yesterday, with Atletico and Barca, we wanted to win and we did," Mbappe told Real Madrid TV.

"We started badly, letting in a goal (so early)... but the reaction was top.

"We got the ball forward, quickly, attacking the spaces and with quality, we scored a lot of goals... we're happy because we're leaders."

Mbappe has 18 goals for the season in 30 appearances across all competitions, and is looking increasingly crucial for his side in attack.

With Vinicius Junior suspended, the spotlight was on the French forward at the Santiago Bernabeu and he delivered with a sparkling performance.

"I am very happy, I have adapted to the team and I can play how I want, with my team-mates, with personality," continued Mbappe.

"I think that we are all enjoying it."

Madrid were thrashed by Barcelona last week in the Spanish Super Cup final, leading to some whistles for the team when they played at home in midweek in the Copa del Rey.

Mbappe posted on social media network Instagram to encourage the fans to stick together and support the team.

"I think we have to be united, and like that, we can go for all the trophies," he explained.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was questioned over his positioning of Mbappe earlier in the season, using the striker through the middle instead of on the left, where Vinicius plays and Mbappe often did at PSG.

"He's the best central striker in the world," said Ancelotti.

"He's a great forward, he's very comfortable in the middle, more than on the wing, his ability to get away from players is unique and inside he can take better advantage of that."