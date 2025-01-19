(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Hyundai's Robotics Lab wins 17 Good Design Awards

January 19, 2025 by David Edwards

Hyundai Motor Group's Robotics LAB , along with Hyundai Motor itself, have won 17 prestigious Good Design Awards victories in 2024 across multiple categories. Hyundai Motor took 12 wins and the Group's Robotics LAB achieved five awards in the Robotics category.

SangYup Lee, executive vice president and head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design, says:“We are honored to receive recognition from the Good Design Awards, reaffirming our design excellence across various fields.

“This recognition underscores our design team's dedication and the competitiveness of Hyundai's design identity globally.”

Hyundai Motor took six Good Design awards in the Graphic Design category for Hyundai Advanced Air Mobility: Supernal, Hyundai Heritage“Pony” Exhibition Branding, Hyundai Heritage Retrace Collection Book“Pony”, Hyundai Re:Style 2023 Exhibition Branding, Hyundai Re:Style 2023 Archiving Book, and The All-New Santa Fe Launching Book.

The company won three Good Design awards in the Transportation category, including for the Pony Car Diffuser and Global Home Charger, and three future mobility concepts submitted together: Dice (Digital Curated Experience), Space (Spatial Curated Experience), and City POD.

Hyundai Motor also scored Good Design awards for its Re:Style Keyring Collection (Recycling), Multi-Lantern (Lighting), and Sustainable Paper Package Series (Packaging).

The Group's Robotics LAB was awarded five Good Design awards in the Robotics category with the X-ble Shoulder, MobED Delivery, Safety Inspection Robot, DAL-e Delivery, and Service Robot DAL-e.

This accounted for half of all the winners in the Robotics field at the Good Design Awards this year.

Dong Jin Hyun, vice president and head of Robotics LAB at Hyundai Motor and Kia, says:“These awards are a result of the constant efforts and commitment of designers and engineers to take a step toward the world of robotic intelligence.

“We will continue to make efforts to ensure that innovative robotics technology naturally meets customers' needs.”

Many of the winning projects have already secured other prestigious global awards, such as the iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award 2024, Idea Design Award 2024 and 2024 New York Festival Advertising Award, further enhancing their recognition.

Hyundai Heritage“Pony” Exhibition Branding notably won Gold at the Idea Design Awards in 2024, following its victories at the iF Design Awards and Red Dot Design Awards.

In addition, the Hyundai Heritage Retrace Collection Book“Pony” also won the“Curator's Choice” award at the Idea Design Awards 2024 – the only entry to do so last year – emphasizing the excellence of Hyundai Motor's heritage branding.

With its latest award, the Group's Safety Inspection Robot has achieved victory in all four major design awards: Red Dot (“Best of the Best”), iF, Idea, and Good Design.

DAL-e Delivery has taken three major award wins at Red Dot, Good Design (US), and Good Design (Korea), while MobED Delivery also received two awards: Red Dot (“Best of the Best”) and Good Design.

Founded in 1950, Good Design Awards is the oldest design award in the world and is recognized for its authenticity and authority.

Prizes are jointly awarded by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, and The European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies.

The organizations select outstanding design products in each category, based on a comprehensive evaluation of features, including aesthetics, innovation, new technology, form, material, composition, concept, function, utility, energy efficiency and environmental friendliness.