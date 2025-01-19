My Home Developments Launches EGP 1.3Bn Latvia Business Hub At New Administrative Capital

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) My Home Developments has unveiled its new project, Latvia Business Hub, situated in the Downtown area of the New Administrative Capital with a total of EGP 1.3bn.

Monzer Eid, CEO and Founder of My Home Developments, highlighted that the launch is part of the company's broader investment strategy, which includes the development of three projects within the New Administrative Capital. During a press conference, he emphasized that the company, established in 2008, has successfully executed projects in diverse areas, including Maadi, Beit El Watan, and Andalus in New Cairo.

Eid revealed that the company partnered with renowned entities, such as Hafez Consultants for the architectural design and Accord for project management and operations, to ensure the project meets the highest quality standards.

The Latvia Business Hub spans 2,500 sqm and combines commercial, administrative, and medical spaces, offering competitive advantages that make it a prime choice for businesses and clients in the Downtown area.

Looking ahead, Eid outlined plans for expansion, focusing on diversifying the company's investment portfolio and targeting key areas, with an emphasis on the North Coast region.

Mohamed Abu Zeid, Sales Director at My Home Developments, described the project's commercial area, which spans three floors and includes restaurants, cafes, shops, and kiosks. The development will also feature a plaza, panoramic elevators, escalators, and interconnected bridges between the two buildings. Additionally, there will be separate medical and administrative buildings with private entrances and dedicated amenities, such as a pharmacy, laboratory, and high-end office spaces with hotel services.

The project will be delivered in two phases, offering 13 flexible payment plans starting with a 5% down payment and up to 10-year installments. Excavation is scheduled for mid-2025, with delivery expected within four years of the contract.

Mohamed Hafez, Director of Hafez Consultants, emphasized that the project's design balances aesthetic appeal with practicality, incorporating cutting-edge architectural technologies to meet client expectations and stay ahead of industry trends.

Ahmed Zaki, Co-Founder and General Manager of Accord FM, underscored the importance of involving the management and operations team early in the process to ensure a design that supports operational needs. Zaki noted that this collaboration guarantees the long-term sustainability of the project, enhancing its investment value.