Rohit Sharma Promises To Bring Champions Trophy 2025 To Wankhede Stadium

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Having brought two ICC trophies to the Wankhede -- the 2007 T20 as a member of the team and the 2024 T20 World Cup as skipper, India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday promised that his team will do it's best to bring the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy to the iconic venue for another round of celebration.

As the 2025 Champions Trophy was brought onto the stage and displayed to the people, Rohit said among the most cherished moments of his life was bringing the 2024 T20 World Cup to Wankhede after an open-top bus ride around Marine Drive.

"I am sure when we reach Dubai the wishes of 140 crore people will be with us. We will try to win it and bring the (ICC Champions Trophy) back here at the Wankhede," said Rohit.

The 37-year-old made the promise at the function organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to celebrate the completion of 50 years of the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

The Champions Trophy, which is on a Trophy Tour around all participating countries, was brought into the Wankhede to mark the occasion. Rohit was present on the stage in the middle of the Wankhede Stadium along with Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar, Diana Edulji and Ajinkya Rahane as players from Mumbai who have gone on to captain India in various forms of cricket.

On the occasion, the India captain also remembered his first visit to the iconic stadium and how that visit inspired him to dream of one day playing for the country.

India will start their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20, followed by matches against arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand on February 23 and March 2, respectively. India named their 15-member squad for the eight-team marquee tournament on Saturday.