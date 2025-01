Azerbaijan Championship Among Young Boxers Wraps Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani championship among young boxers has ended.

Azernews reports, citing İdman that 304 (278 male, 26 female) from 64 teams tested their strength in the competition, representing clubs from various cities and regions of the country, as well as sports societies.

On the last day of the 6-day tournament, champions and medalists were determined in 13 weight categories among boys and 5 among girls.

The final matches were held today in the competition held at the Boxing Center, and the names of the strongest in the country have been revealed.

In the team standings of the tournament, the“Tehsil” Republican Sports Center took first place with 45 points. Ganja (31) took second place, while“Demir Yumruq” (27) closed the“three”.

Subhan Mammadov was named the best boxer in the championship. Ruslan Dadashov (Shirvan) was named the best coach, and Rovshan Gadirov was named the best referee.

It should be noted that the award winners will be included in the national team and will represent our country in international competitions.

Azerbaijan Championship

Boys

Finals

48 kg

Hikmat Mammadov (Ganja) – Sanur Mammadov (RRBOX) – 5:0

51 kg

Ali Mammadov (FS IK) – Nihat Gasimov (RKIM) – 0:5

54 kg

Zakir Hasanzadeh (Ganja) – Zidan Humbatov (“Iron Fist” SC) – 0:5

57 kg

Subhan Babayev (“Tehsil” RIM) – Faig Mollayev (Z-1 İK) – 5:0

60 kg

Tamerlan Alimzanov (“Tehsil” RIM) – Bagir Amirkhanli (“Demir Yumruq” IC) – 2:3

63.5 kg

Hasan Hajiyev (Sumgayit) – Vusal Khalilov (“Tehsil” RIM) – 2:3

67 kg

Huseyn Hajiyev (“Tehsil” RIM) – Valeh Eyvazli (“Golden Glove” IC) – 0:5

71 kg

Sarvan Abdullayev (Nakhchivan AR) – Rza Rzayev (Ganja) – 0:5

75 kg

Abbasgulu Shadlinski ("Iron Fist" IC) – Renat Giyasli (DIN IC) – 2:3

80 kg

Mirjalal Miragayev ("Neftchi" IC) – Ali Mamishov ("Tehsil" RIM) – 2:3

86 kg

Ilkin Shammadov (Sumgayit) – Shamil Najafov (Tartar) – 1:4

92 kg

Onur Gudulov (Zagatala) – Huseyn Huseynli (“Mahsul” IC) – won second

+92 kg

Kenan Najafov (“Iron Fist” IC) – Mahammad Jafarov (Z-1 IC) – 0:5

All medalists

48 kg

1. Hikmet Mammadov (Ganja)

2. Sanur Mammadov (RRBOX)

3. Elnur Huseynov (“Golden Glove” IC)

3. Rustam Shahbazov (“Tehsil” RIM)

51 kg

1. Nihat Gasimov (RKIM)

2. Ali Mammadov (FS İK)

3. Said Aslanzadeh (“Tehsil” RIM)

3. Arif Majidov (Masalli)

54 kg

1. Zidan Humbatov (“Iron Fist” IC)

2. Zakir Hasanzade (Ganja)

3. Farid Ismayilzade (“Tehsil” RIM)

3. Eldar Abdullazade (RIM-1)

57 kg

1. Subhan Babayev (“Tehsil” RIM)

2. Faig Mollayev (Z-1 İK)

3. Jahandar Abdullayev (RKIM)

3. Mahammadali Mammadli (Tartar)

60 kg

1. Bagir Amirkhanli (“Demir Yumruq” IC)

2. Tamerlan Alimzanov (“Tehsil” RIM)

3. Orujali Javadzadeh (Astara)

3. Mansur Khojayev (“Zabit” IC)

63.5 kg

1. Vusal Khalilov (“Tehsil” RIM)

2. Hasan Hajiyev (Sumgayit)

3. Vagif Hajiyev (“Mahsul” IC)

3. Aykhan Heydarov (MIA IC)

67 kg

1. Valeh Eyvazli (“Golden Glove” IC)

2. Huseyn Hajiyev (“Tehsil” RIM)

3. Omar Karimov (Ministry of Internal Affairs IC)

3. Tarlan Ahmadov (“Gabala” IC)

71 kg

1. Rza Rzayev (Ganja)

2. Sarvan Abdullayev (Nakhchivan AR)

3. Ulvi Novruzov (“Golden Glove” IC)

3. Iman Irani (Ministry of Internal Affairs IC)

75 kg

1. Renat Giyasli (Ministry of Internal Affairs IC)

2. Abbasgulu Shadlinski (“Iron Fist” IC)

3. Jeyhun Maharramli (“Neftchi” IC)

3. Abbas Ismayilzadeh (Z-1 IC)

80 kg

1. Mirjalal Miragayev (“Neftchi” IC)

2. Ali Mamishov (“Tehsil” RIM)

3. Imam Saleh Zaman Salmanov (Ganja)

3. Ammar Farmanov (Z-1 IC)

86 kg

1. Shamil Najafov (Tartar)

2. Ilkin Shammadov (Sumgayit)

3. Fuad Babayev (Z-1 İK)

3. Javad Babayev (KNOUT)

92 kg

1. Huseyn Huseynli (“Mahsul” IC)

2. Onur Gudulov (Zagatala)

3. Amir Abbasov (“Gabala” IC)

3. Zaur Samedov (“Golden Glove” IC)

+92 kg

1. Mahammad Jafarov (Z-1 IC)

2. Kenan Najafov (“Iron Fist” IC)

3. Vusal Rustamov (“Iron Fist” IC)

3. Rahib Tahmazov (“Spartak” IC)

Girls 50 kg

for third place

Melek Gasimova (Ministry of Interior) – Sakina Tahirzadeh (“Spartak” IC) – 0:5

Finals

50 kg

Jamila Sultanli (Sumgayit) – Inji Majidli (“Spartak” IC) – did not come to the second fight

52 kg

Aysun Mikayilova (Sumgayit) – Adila Allahyarova (Shabran) – 4:1

57 kg

Gulay Hasanli (“Golden Glove” IC) – Lalazar Muradova (Shabran) – 5:0

66 kg

Deniz Babayeva (Shabran) – Ramila Ahmadova (Gazakh) – the first won by complete advantage

70 kg

Ozlem Hasanova (“Neftchi” IC) – Mirfatima Azerpur (DIN IC) – the first won by complete advantage

All medalists

50 kg

1. Jamila Sultanli (Sumgayit)

2. Inji Majidli (“Spartak” IC)

3. Sakina Tahirzadeh (“Spartak” IC)

52 kg

1. Aysun Mikayilova (Sumgayit)

2. Adila Allahyarova (Shabran)

3. Gunesh Muradova (Lankaran)

57 kg

1. Gulay Hasanli (“Golden Glove” IC)

2. Lalazar Muradova (Shabran)

3. Melek Abbasova (“Spartak” IC)

66 kg

1. Deniz Babayeva (Shabran)

2. Ramila Ahmadova (Gazakh)

3. Leyli Bayramova (Shabran)

70 kg

1. Ozlem Hasanova (“Neftchi” IC)

2. Mirfatima Azerpur (Ministry of Internal Affairs IC)

3. Aysu Huseynova (888 IC)