Firtash Company Chairman Accused Of Illegally Awarding UAH 10M In Bonuses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Detectives from the Main Department of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU) have served suspicion papers to the acting chairman of the board of a company controlled by sanctioned oligarch Dmytro Firtash for the illegal allocation of nearly UAH

10 million in bonuses.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the ESBU press service .

The bureau states that the acting chairman of the board has been accused of misappropriating funds from a joint-stock company on an especially large scale. The company is responsible for distribution to consumers in Kyiv region and is under the control of sanctioned oligarch Dmytro Firtash.

Investigators found that over the course of a year, the acting chairman abused his official position by issuing an unjustified order for bonuses to the company's management, amounting to more than UAH

9.9 million. Of this amount, UAH

5

million was allocated as a bonus to himself.

As a result, the management misappropriated funds from the joint-stock company on a particularly large scale.

The ESBU emphasized that the illegitimacy of these decisions has been confirmed by conclusions from the State Audit Service of Ukraine and several expert examinations conducted by the Research Institute of Special Equipment and Forensic Expertise of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The company official has been notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation, embezzlement, or conversion of property through abuse of office).

Authorities are currently considering applying a preventive measure to the suspect in the form of detention with the alternative of bail equal to the amount of damages caused.

This pretrial investigation was initiated based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). Procedural oversight is being carried out by prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

As reported, the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine, along with the SSU officers and under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, previously uncovered a large-scale scheme involving the misappropriation of state gas. Preliminary estimates suggest total damages from 2016 to 2022 may exceed UAH

18 billion. Law enforcement officials obtained evidence of Firtash giving direct instructions to company executives, revealing connections between them, mechanisms for withdrawing funds, and attempts to conceal traces of criminal activity.

According to investigation materials, officials of Firtash-controlled "regional gas companies" embezzled funds intended for purchasing fuel for the needs of Ukrainian citizens. The pretrial investigation is ongoing, and the full circle of individuals involved in the crime is being established.