Next Training Held In Connection With Municipal Elections To Be Held In Azerbaijan

In connection with the municipal elections to be held on January
29, another training session was organized in Binagadi First
Election District No. 8 with the participation of all members of
the constituency and precinct election commissions to increase
their preparedness, improve their knowledge, skills, and work
habits in the field of elections, especially in the correct filling
out of protocols, Azernews reports.
Speaking at the training, Chairman of the Binagadi First
Constituency Election Commission No. 8 Natig Aliyev noted that a
total of 38 polling stations are currently operating in the
constituency, 37 of which are permanent and 1 is temporary. He
noted that 48,688 voters have been registered in the constituency
to date.
Of these, 45 percent are men and 55 percent are women. 927
voters are between the ages of 80 and 100. 301 are young people who
will vote for the first time.
It was emphasized that the polling stations were equipped with
all necessary items by the Central Election Commission (CEC).
"The Central Election Commission has renewed the expired and
unusable items. In total, 33 candidates have been registered for
municipal membership. There are favorable conditions for the
propaganda and campaigning of candidates in the constituency. Thus,
campaign boards have been installed in areas close to all polling
stations. At the same time, as in previous elections, the District
Executive Power has already identified closed and open places for
propaganda purposes in the constituency and made them available to
candidates. To date, 464 observers have been registered by the
Constituency Election Commission.
Of these, 174 are political parties, and 290 are self-initiated
applicants. In order for voters to come to the polling stations
comfortably and without obstacles, additions and changes have been
made to the location of several polling stations in the
constituency. As in the previous elections, webcams have been
installed in 10 polling stations in this election. Through these
webcams, it will be possible to monitor the progress of voting on
voting day from any country in the world with internet access. The
number of polling booths (about 400) and boxes (114) to be
installed at polling stations will provide voters with sufficient
time to enter the booth without waiting in line and express their
will on voting day. An expert group consisting of 3 people has been
established under the Constituency Election Commission to
investigate complaints about actions (inaction) and decisions that
violate citizens' right to vote," he added.
The training participants were informed about the roles and
responsibilities of the members of the precinct election
commissions on the voting day, the procedure for organizing the
voting room, the rights of observers on the election day, the
opening of the precinct on the voting day, etc. with the help of
slides and visual aids prepared by the CEC. The training
participants were also provided with a related memory booklet. The
questions of the members of the constituency and precinct election
commissions were answered during the training. Trainings are also
held in the constituency election commissions of Binagadi second,
Binagadi third and Binagadi-Garadagh constituencies No. 9.
It should be noted that, in accordance with the "Calendar Plan"
approved by the CEC, trainings have begun at the ConEC
administrative building with the participation of all members of
constituency and precinct election commissions to increase their
preparation, improve their knowledge, skills and work habits in the
field of elections, and especially to correctly fill out
protocols.
