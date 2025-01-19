Impeached leader Yoon Suk Yeol rejects request for questioning after arrest

(MENAFN) South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has once again refused to appear before investigators for questioning, following his formal arrest over the failed attempt to impose martial law last month, according to his lawyer on Sunday.



The refusal came shortly after investigators from the Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) requested that Yoon appear for questioning later that day. This request came just hours after a court approved the formal arrest of the impeached president.



The CIO had set the questioning for 2 PM local time (0500GMT), but Yoon’s lawyer, Yun Gap-geun, told Yonhap News that Yoon would not comply with the request.



Yoon was formally arrested on Sunday morning after a Seoul court granted the arrest warrant requested by investigators. The CIO, which has faced ongoing challenges in its efforts to investigate the defiant president, issued a statement expressing "deep regret" over Yoon’s refusal to cooperate, accusing him of rejecting the rule of law and not attempting to resolve the legal issue within the judicial system.

