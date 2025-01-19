Ukrainian authorities fine Aleksey Poroshenko for avoiding military call-up

(MENAFN) Ukrainian authorities have imposed a fine on Aleksey Poroshenko, the son of former President Pyotr Poroshenko, after he failed to respond to a recruitment office summons, multiple Ukrainian media outlets reported on Saturday. Poroshenko, who has been residing abroad since 2022, is now required to pay a fine of 25,500 hryvnia (USD605), with the amount set to double if not paid promptly.



The fine stems from an administrative offense, with Poroshenko found guilty of not attending a scheduled military call-up in December without providing a valid reason. A document from the Kiev draft office, dated January 8, confirmed the decision, detailing that his absence during the call-up was considered a violation.



According to the document, if Poroshenko does not pay the fine within 15 days, the amount will increase to 51,000 hryvnia (USD1,210). Additionally, failure to pay could lead to forced collection by the authorities.



Ukraine has faced difficulties in recruiting new military personnel to replace losses sustained during its ongoing conflict with Russia. Mobilization efforts have been hindered by widespread draft evasion and desertions. To address the shortage, Ukraine revamped its national mobilization system in the spring of 2024, lowering the draft age from 27 to 25, tightening mobilization rules, and imposing stricter penalties for avoiding conscription.

