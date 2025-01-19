British Columbia Premier Wishes Afghans A Happy Yalda Night

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Premier of British Columbia, Canada, David Eby, extended Yalda Night greetings in Persian. In his message on the social X, Eby wrote:“Tonight, on the winter solstice, people from Afghan, Azeri, Iranian, Kurdish, Tajik and Uzbek communities will celebrate Yalda.”

He further added,“Tonight is an opportunity for families to gather and share food, stories and memories, with brighter days on the horizon. Shab-e Yalda Mobarak!”

British Columbia is known for its cultural diversity, hosting large immigrant groups from European, Asian, and American countries, which have significantly influenced the region's vibrant and inclusive culture.

David Eby, a politician and lawyer, has been serving as the 37th Premier of British Columbia since 2022. He is a member of the British Columbia New Democratic Party.

In Afghanistan, Yalda Night holds a special cultural significance. Families gather to share poetry, eat seasonal fruits, and celebrate the longest night of the year with storytelling and traditional songs.

Amidst Afghanistan's challenges, such celebrations bring a sense of unity and preserve cultural traditions, offering moments of joy and resilience.

The acknowledgment of Yalda by leaders like David Eby resonates deeply with Afghan communities abroad, strengthening ties between their heritage and their new homes while highlighting the importance of cultural recognition on a global scale.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram