Kuwait FM Signs Contract For Fence Of Diplomatic Suburb
1/19/2025 8:12:18 AM
KUWAIT, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Sunday signed the contract for construction, execution and operation of the security fence at the diplomatic suburb. (end)
