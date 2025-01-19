Baku Offers Alternative Routes For Traffic On National Day Of Mourning
1/19/2025 8:10:35 AM
Due to the restrictions to be applied to the movement of
vehicles on streets intersecting and connecting with Parliament
Avenue on January 20, due to the National Day of Mourning, the
movement of regular routes No. 3, 6, 10, 18, 31, 39, 53, 77, 96 and
205 will be organized via alternative streets.
As reported by Azernews via the Azerbaijan Land
Transport Agency, this rule will be applied on January 20,
2025.
