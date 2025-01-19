Baku Offers Alternative Routes For Traffic On National Day Of Mourning

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Due to the restrictions to be applied to the movement of vehicles on streets intersecting and connecting with Parliament Avenue on January 20, due to the National Day of Mourning, the movement of regular routes No. 3, 6, 10, 18, 31, 39, 53, 77, 96 and 205 will be organized via alternative streets.

As reported by Azernews via the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, this rule will be applied on January 20, 2025.