Kuwait Named Arab Culture, Media Capital For 2025 Achievement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- The of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi affirmed that Kuwait selection as the Arab Capital of Culture and for 2025 highlights its achievements in arts, media and cultural dialogue.

In a statement released by the of Information on Sunday, Al-Mutairi highlighted that this milestone showcasing Kuwait's leadership in fostering connections among diverse communities globally.

Minister Al-Mutairi also said that Kuwait's prominent cultural role that led to this win was by the continuous support from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Minister Al-Mutairi noted that the selection came from the The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), as the Arab ministers of information council chose Kuwait for its role in advancing and hosting events of media.

Al-Mutairi explained that preparations started following the Ministry of Information's 2021-2026 strategy and the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters'(NCCAL) 2023-2028 strategy.

These frameworks aim to create a sustainable cultural environment that promotes creativity while building a pioneering and purposeful media industry, he added.

The minister emphasized that Kuwait's vision as the Arab Capital of Culture and Media 2025 focuses on strengthening the country's cultural and media standing, showcasing its cultural heritage, advancing digital media.

Al-Mutairi noted that the events will feature approximately 98 activities over 235 days, reflecting Kuwait's diverse cultural and media landscape, the program will include global and Gulf-wide events to promote cultural and media cooperation.

He announced the opening ceremony for Kuwait as the Arab Capital of Culture and Media would takes place on February 13, featuring national theatrical performance and a press conference held on January 26 to present the event program details. (end)

Al-Mutairi announced that the opening ceremony for Kuwait as the Arab Capital of Culture and Media will take place on February 13, featuring the national theatrical performance The Earth's Orbit. A press conference will be held on January 26 to present details of the accompanying event program. (end)

mdm







MENAFN19012025000071011013ID1109105909