Digital payments in Jordan see significant rise of 68 percent in 2024

(MENAFN) Digital payments in Jordan saw a significant rise of 68% in 2024, with the total recorded at 5.32 billion dinars, up from 3.12 billion dinars in 2023, as reported by the Jordan Payment and Clearing Systems Company (Jopac).



The "money transfer" service dominated the payments, accounting for over 85% of the total transaction value, followed by withdrawal, deposit, and purchase services.



The report also highlighted that 50.8% of Jumobi users were male, with the remaining 49.2% female. By the end of December, the total number of Jumobi app users had reached approximately 2.6 million.



Jumobi is an electronic mobile payment system that enables financial transactions between e-wallets and bank accounts through smartphones. Each individual in Jordan can open up to two e-wallets linked to a unique account number.

MENAFN19012025000045015687ID1109105847