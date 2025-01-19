Kuwait Aid Plane Arrives In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

DAMASCUS, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's seventh aid aircraft to Syria arrived at Damascus International Airport on Sunday, carrying 40 tons of food and winter supplies to people in need, as part of the country's humanitarian campaign: "Kuwait By Your Side".

The relief planeload was organized by Al-Salam Association for Humanitarian and Charitable Works, with the participation of charity societies and in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

Kuwait's humanitarian and relief efforts to help the Syrian people are primarily meant to alleviate their anguish and woes.

The sixth Kuwaiti airplane carrying humanitarian aid to Syria was dispatched to Damascus International Airport on Saturday, with 10 tons of essential items on board. (end)

