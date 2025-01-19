Trade between Iran, Qatar rises by 53 percent in 9 months annually

(MENAFN) The Iranian commercial attaché in Qatar, Abbas Abdolkhani, highlighted the significant growth in trade interactions between Iran and Qatar, announcing a 53-percent increase in trade value during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 – December 21, 2024), compared to the same period last year. According to a report from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the total trade between the two countries reached approximately USD265 million, demonstrating a substantial rise in their economic relationship.



Abdolkhani emphasized that these trade figures reflect the strengthening of economic ties between Iran and Qatar. He pointed out that the diverse nature of Iran’s exports to Qatar indicates a broad range of trade goods. Among the most important export items are vegetables, agricultural products, foodstuffs, eggs, shrimp, saffron, carpets, construction materials, and minerals. This diversity showcases the extensive scope of Iran’s non-oil export portfolio to Qatar.



The commercial attaché further noted that Iran’s exports play a vital role in meeting Qatar's market needs, with a focus on supplying essential goods. On the other hand, Iran's imports from Qatar mainly consist of intermediary goods that are used in the production process, which reinforces the idea of a complementary supply chain between the two nations.



Abdolkhani concluded that this pattern of trade signifies the strengthening of industrial and production cooperation, highlighting the importance of both countries working together to further develop their economic interactions and support each other’s production sectors.

