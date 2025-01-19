Ukraine Downs 33 Missiles, 311 Attack Drones In Past Week - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia launched nearly 550 drones, almost 60 missiles, and more than 660 bombs over Ukraine this week alone, while Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 33 missiles, including ballistic ones, and 311 attack UAVs.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on

“This week alone, Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 33 missiles, including ballistic ones, and 311 attack drones in our skies. Another 136 drones, used in daily strikes against infrastructure, failed to reach their targets,” Zelensky noted.

The president expressed“heartfelt gratitude” to Ukrainian soldiers, military aviation, air defense crews, electronic warfare forces, and mobile fire groups.

"Our unwavering task remains to strengthen the defense of our skies. In total, over the past week, the Russian army has launched approximately 550 attack drones, nearly 60 missiles of various types, and more than 660 aerial bombs. More Patriot systems for Ukraine mean more protection of lives. Greater long-range capabilities for Ukraine mean stronger guarantees that Russia's war can be stopped," Zelensky stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces overnight Sunday shot down 43 Russian Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types, while another 15 drones veered off course, causing no damage on the ground.