Iran plans to boost export of engineering, technical services to Tajikistan

(MENAFN) Iran's Minister announced plans to enhance the export of Iran's engineering and technical services to Tajikistan, focusing on the active participation of Iranian engineers in the country's water and power infrastructure projects.



Abbas Aliabadi made these remarks during a commercial, investment, and tourism conference between Iran and Tajikistan, which took place on the sidelines of a government delegation’s visit to Tajikistan. He emphasized the deep cultural and historical bonds shared by the two nations, highlighting the significance of expanding cooperation, particularly in the areas of energy and engineering services.



Aliabadi emphasized the critical role of trade exchange and infrastructure development, particularly in renewable energy. He pointed to the successful Iranian engineering contributions to key projects in Tajikistan, such as the Sangtuda 2 and Rogun hydropower plants, as examples of effective collaboration that could serve as models for future partnerships in other sectors.



At a session of the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Committee, Aliabadi encouraged Iranian companies to explore investment opportunities and increase their presence in Tajikistan's infrastructure and energy sectors.

