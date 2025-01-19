Ragbag 2025: Be a part of the Unique and Immersive Experience of Art and Craft at Kerala Arts and Crafts Village (KACV)

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 16, 2025: The highly awaited Ragbag 2025, International Performing Arts Festival, is ensuing at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village (KACV), contributing an extraordinary platform for artists across the globe to display their forte. The festival is not just a feast for the eyes, but a journey that connects people through the universal language of art and craft. Held at the KACV, a culturally rich and picturesque venue built by the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS), the event promises to be an exclusive experience for visitors from near and far.



The Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, tucked away in the centre of Thiruvananthapuram, is a centre for modern art and cross-cultural discussion in addition to serving as a monument to the splendour of Kerala's traditional handicraft. Conceptualized and developed by ULCCS, the venue offers a breathtaking amalgamation of modern infrastructure and Kerala’s age-old artistic legacy. This fusion makes KACV a must-visit for anyone interested in exploring art and craft in its truest form. From intricate handlooms to stunning sculptures and performances, KACV has something for every art enthusiast.



The festival will be attended by esteemed dignitaries and cultural leaders, including the Secretary/Director of Kerala Tourism, Jaya Jaitly and Anumitra Gosh Dastidar, further solidifying its position as a significant cultural event. The festival not only highlights the diversity of international art forms but also invites a deep cultural exchange.



The KACV, with its captivating surroundings, offers a unique backdrop for this festival, and is a prime example of how thoughtfully designed spaces can enhance the cultural experience. ULCCS’s commitment to preserving and promoting art and culture is evident through this incredible initiative, and it is an experience that should not be missed.



We encourage art lovers, tourists, and locals alike to visit the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village and immerse themselves in the incredible atmosphere of Ragbag 2025. Whether you are a seasoned art aficionado or simply looking for a new cultural experience, KACV is the place to be.



Don’t miss this extraordinary celebration of culture and creativity. Visit the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village and witness Ragbag 2025 today.





