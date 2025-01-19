IIT Kanpur Signs MoU with Kuppam Area Development Authority to Achieve India’s First Net Zero Constituency

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16th January 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) and the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make the constituency of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Chandra Babu Naidu, Kuppam, India’s first Net Zero constituency. This landmark partnership aims to advance sustainability and contribute to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by targeting Net Zero emissions, Net Zero water, and Net Zero waste in the region.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Pratik Sen, Dean of Students' Affairs at IIT Kanpur, and Mr. Vikas Marmat, Project Director at KADA. The initiative will be spearheaded by the Kotak School of Sustainability at IIT Kanpur, with Dr. Rajeev Jindal and Dr. Manoj K. Tiwari serving as the Principal Investigators overseeing the project.

Under this collaboration, IIT Kanpur will serve as the technology and knowledge partner for KADA, leveraging its expertise to support Kuppam’s ambitious sustainability goals. The initiative will combine advanced technical interventions such as the adoption of renewable energy, energy-efficient systems, and sustainable waste management with community driven efforts to foster a culture of sustainability. Enhancing water management practices to achieve Net Zero water will also be a critical focus area.

Prof. Sachchida Nand Tripathi, Dean, Kotak School of Sustainability, IIT Kanpur, said, "This partnership between IIT Kanpur and KADA represents a groundbreaking approach to redefining sustainability in India. By leveraging IIT Kanpur’s technological expertise and KADA’s on-ground vision, we are committed to implementing innovative solutions in renewable energy, waste management, and water conservation. This initiative highlights how shared expertise and a unified vision can drive scalable and impactful solutions, setting a benchmark for sustainable development across the country."

A vital aspect of the project is the on-ground involvement of IIT Kanpur’s team in Kuppam, where they will work closely with the local administration, schools, and colleges to integrate sustainability principles into education. This engagement will empower students and faculty to actively contribute to achieving the Net Zero targets while fostering a deeper understanding of sustainability within the community.

Through this MoU, IIT Kanpur and KADA are embarking on a pioneering journey to address some of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. The successful implementation of this initiative will position Kuppam as a global model for sustainable development, demonstrating how communities can collaborate to create a sustainable and prosperous future.





