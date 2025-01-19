Erdogan criticizes Israel’s ceasefire violations, reaffirms support for Gaza

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Israel’s history of violating ceasefire agreements, urging the international community to prevent further breaches following the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.



“Israel, particularly Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, has a significant record of ceasefire violations, and this should not be allowed this time in Gaza,” Erdogan remarked during his party's provincial in Adana, southern Turkey.



Erdogan also condemned Israel’s 467-day offensive in Gaza, which has resulted in over 47,000 fatalities. He said, "Despite 467 days of genocide and massacres, Israel has failed to break the will of resistance of our brothers and sisters in Gaza."



The Turkish leader reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to holding those responsible for war crimes in Palestine accountable. "Our efforts to hold the perpetrators of war and crimes against humanity to account, one by one, will continue to intensify," he said.



Erdogan further pledged that Turkey would use all available means to assist in healing the wounds of Gaza during the ceasefire period.

