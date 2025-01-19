Tiktok Suspended For US Users, Removed From App Store

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has been suspended for users in the United States, and the app is no longer available on the App Store.

In a message to some users in the U.S., TikTok stated that“fortunately,” former President expressed interest in working with the company to revive TikTok services after the inauguration of his administration.

Other ByteDance apps, such as CapCut and Lumen8, have also been removed from the App Store.

The Washington Post had previously reported that Donald Trump was considering issuing an executive order aimed at“saving TikTok” from a ban under U.S. law.

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz mentioned that the new U.S. administration would allow TikTok to operate if an acceptable agreement was reached.

The suspension of TikTok and other ByteDance apps highlights the ongoing tension between the U.S. government and Chinese technology companies. As discussions continue, the future of TikTok in the U.S. will depend on the resolution of security and privacy concerns, as well as the negotiation of potential deals.

The situation remains fluid, and the outcome could set a precedent for how other foreign-owned tech companies are treated in the U.S. market moving forward. The decisions made in the coming months could have far-reaching implications for global digital business.

