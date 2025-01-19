Elm concludes participation as strategic sponsor of Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2025

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 17 January 2025- Elm, a digital solutions pioneer, concluded its participation as the strategic sponsor of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2025, held recently in Jeddah. The company showcased a wide range of technological and smart solutions to enhance the experience of pilgrims and Umrah performers, further simplifying Hajj and Umrah rituals and creating an innovative digital environment that provides the highest level of convenience for the Guests of the Two Holy Mosques.

Elm exhibited various smart solutions and innovations, including the ‘ Smart Assistant for the Guests of the Two Holy Mosques,’ an advanced AI-powered assistant designed to provide an interactive and seamless experience for Hajj and Umrah visitors, using voice and text, further streamlining and expediting responses to their inquiries in multiple languages. Furthermore, it decreases congestion by quickly guiding pilgrims and Umrah performers while also increasing the ability to handle a larger number of visitors to the two Holy Mosques. The company also showcased the ‘Call Analyser for Guests of the Two Holy Mosques,’ which converts incoming calls into text for content analysis using AI to aid comprehension of vital contexts, generate analytical reports to support decision-making, and present recommendations to improve the quality of service provided to pilgrims and Umrah performers.

The company further showcased the ‘Digital Twin and Simulation for Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa,’ which generates a comprehensive simulation of the experience for the Guests of the Two Holy Mosques while considering their various characteristics. This solution also provides an accurate and detailed digital representation of the location, including crowd movement and various guest behaviours like pausing for prayers or supplication. The key goal is to improve crowd management and the overall guest experience. The application has enabled over 11 million bookings for visits to Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa, with over 9 million visitors and Umrah performers recorded.

Additionally, Elm’s distinctive solutions for the Guests of Allah included the implementation of a crowd management system aimed at enhancing visitors’ experiences at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa. This solution concentrated on establishing crowd management indicators and monitoring techniques to analyze and enhance the visitors’ experiences. Entry and exit paths were also upgraded with modern technologies to ensure tourists enjoy a seamless experience while praying at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa. Furthermore, Elm introduced a comprehensive digital solution that offers pilgrims a digital itinerary covering every stage of their journey, from planning and booking to transportation. The ‘Nusuk Marhaba’ program accommodated over 12 million Umrah performers, with more than 251 thousand buses and over 180 thousand flights operating under it.

Elm also exhibited its commitment to three fundamental pillars, humanity, ambition, and technology, by empowering the human aspect and driving positive change. Moreover, it is a testament to its broad objectives and cutting-edge technological capabilities that have the potential to shape the future, as well as innovative solutions that combine talent and insights to support development and innovation.

Majid bin Saad Al Arifi, official spokesman and CEO VP of the Marketing Sector at Elm, said: “The Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2025 served as a unique platform to enhance the Guests' experience of the Two Holy Mosques. It provided us with the opportunity to showcase our cutting-edge smart technologies and solutions, all aimed at improving the journeys of pilgrims and Umrah performers. This reflects our constant commitment to providing exceptional services that transcend the expectations of the Guests of the Two Holy Mosques, further ensuring their comfort and the smooth performance of the Nusuk ritual. We leverage our advanced capabilities in innovation and modern technologies to make substantial developments in Hajj and Umrah services. Our approach focuses on implementing advanced strategies that promote sustainable development and improve the overall quality of our offerings.”

“We believe in the importance of developing robust partnerships with key decision-makers, where coordinated efforts and collaborations can incorporate Elm’s concepts and expertise into strategic decisions to attain the desired outcome. Elm’s reliability and recognition from our government partners are vital in achieving our mutual strategic goals. We remain committed to providing assistance at all stages of project execution to ensure the accomplishment of targeted goals and the constant improvement of services,” Al Arifi added.

Elm has been committed to solidifying its position in the MENA region in line with its 2025-2028 strategy while keeping up with the rapid changes in the technological landscape. The company aims to explore new avenues in digital empowerment for both the government and corporate sectors, further showcasing its unwavering commitment to improving service delivery methods and leveraging technology more efficiently. Furthermore, Elm focuses on developing strategic relationships and conducting research to obtain key insights into market needs, enabling it to provide integrated solutions that deliver optimal value and align with their goals. Moreover, Elm seeks to create new opportunities in development and success that reflect innovation and adapt quickly to changes. Leveraging its expertise, the company seeks to provide personalised technological solutions that meet the needs of local, regional and international markets.





