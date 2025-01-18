Joe Biden's Final Moves In Oval Office: Here Are His Last 13 Big Policy Steps

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In his last days in office, President Joe Biden has focused on key policy moves that will shape his legacy. Internationally, Biden brokered a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, reinforced support for Ukraine against Russia, and imposed new sanctions on Russia. Domestically, Biden extended deportation relief for immigrants, commuted sentences for non-violent drug offenders, and banned offshore oil drilling. He also pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, and took major steps in environmental protection by designating new national monuments. These actions, alongside efforts in criminal justice, student loan forgiveness, and Social Security reforms, highlight Biden's push for lasting change in both foreign policy and domestic affairs.

Here's a look at some of his key actions:

1. Ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas

In his final days in office, President Biden brokered a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas , halting the ongoing conflict in Gaza . Biden announced on January 17 that after months of intense diplomacy, Israel and Hamas reached a deal that would end the violence, reunite hostages with their families, and provide humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians. This marks a significant diplomatic achievement for Biden, cementing his foreign policy legacy.

2. Mass commutations for non-violent drug offenders

On January 17, Biden commuted the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of non-violent drug offenses , marking the highest number of pardons and commutations issued by any US president. This decision aligns with his administration's efforts to reform criminal justice practices, addressing disproportionately long sentences for crimes related to drug offenses.

3. Sanctions on Russia

The Biden administration took further steps to apply pressure on Russia with new sanctions announced on January 16. Over 250 targets, including entities in China, were sanctioned to limit Russia's ability to evade previous sanctions and weaken its military industrial base. The move aims to curb Russian aggression and protect the integrity of the sanctions already in place.

4. Support for Ukraine amid Russia's aggression

In his farewell speech on January 15, Biden highlighted his administration's strong support for Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion. The US has provided Ukraine with over $65 billion in military assistanc e since 2022, including advanced weaponry and missiles . This assistance has made the US the largest donor to Ukraine, and Biden authorized the use of US-supplied weapons to strike deeper inside Russia , increasing pressure on President Putin's regime.

5. National Monument designations in California

On January 15, Biden designated two new national monuments in California, Chuckwalla and Sattitla Highlands, further advancing his environmental agenda. These new monuments protect over 848,000 acres of land with historical, cultural, and environmental significance, contributing to Biden's goal of conserving at least 30% of US lands and waters by 2030.

6. Reversal of Cuba sanctions

On January 14, Biden took action to remove Cuba from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism , rolling back several Trump-era sanctions. This decision also paved the way for Cuba to release 553 prisoners, signaling a thaw in US-Cuba relations, with the support of the Vatican. This move is part of Biden's broader goal to reset US foreign relations in his final days.

7. Student loan forgiveness for 150,000 borrowers

Biden's administration cancelled student loans for over 150,000 borrowers on January 13, providing much-needed relief to those who attended schools that defrauded students or work in public service. This was part of the Biden administration's broader efforts to address the student debt crisis, which has affected millions of Americans.

8. Reduces Guantanamo prisoner count by half in final push to close facility

In a significant move towards closing Guantanamo Bay, President Biden's administration transferred 11 detainees to Oma n on January 15, reducing the number of prisoners at the facility to just 15. This marks a major step in Biden's final push to close the detention center, which was opened in 2002 to hold terrorism suspects. Guantanamo Bay once housed nearly 680 prisoners at its peak in 2003. The remaining detainees include those eligible for transfer or review, while others face charges or convictions for war crimes.

9. Extension of deportation relief for immigrants

Biden's administration extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants from countries facing turmoil. On January 11, he signed an order providing an additional 18-month reprieve for approximately 900,000 immigrants from Venezuela, El Salvador, Ukraine, and Sudan, shielding them from deportation and granting work permits. This is a key move in Biden's broader immigration policy, which has prioritized relief for vulnerable populations.

10. Social Security Fairness Act

On January 11, Biden signed the Social Security Fairness Act into law , marking the first major expansion of Social Security benefits in 20 years. The new law increases payments to retirees who draw public pensions, such as police officers and firefighters, reversing outdated provisions that capped benefits for higher-earning workers.

11. Offshore oil and gas drilling ban

On January 6, Biden moved to ban new offshore oil and gas drilling in much of the US coastal waters , a significant environmental measure to prevent the expansion of drilling under the incoming Trump administration. Biden used his authority under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to protect sensitive areas, further cementing his environmental legacy.

12. Reforms to the death penalty

Also, in a move before leaving office, Biden commuted the sentences of 37 federal death row inmates on December 24 , 2024, converting their sentences to life in prison without parole. This decision came in opposition to President-elect Donald Trump's plans to expand executions and solidified Biden's stance on the death penalty.

13. Pardon for Hunter Biden

In a controversial move, President Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden , on December 2, 2024, for tax violations and firearms-related charges. This decision reversed Biden's earlier stance of not intervening in legal matters concerning his son, who had become a political target in the media and by Republicans.