APS Global Partners With Carahsoft To Deliver AI/LLM Products And Services To The Federal Government

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) APS Global Partners with Carahsoft to provide sales and support to the for CompassAPT, AI/LLM Cybersecurity Compliance Assistant & Navigator.

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- APS Global, a leading Cybersecurity and Research & Development company, is pleased to announce its partnership with Carahsoft ( ) to provide sales and support to the Federal Government of APS Global's CompassAPT, an innovative AI/LLM Assistant & Navigator designed to revolutionize cybersecurity compliance processes.

CompassAPT is a purpose built on-prem AI/LLM solution trained on the rigorous standards of NIST & FISMA cybersecurity frameworks. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and now Co-Located inside a FEDRAMP Data Center. CompassAPT empowers organizations to efficiently MAP & REVIEW large and complex compliance documentation in mere hours, delivering unprecedented time savings compared to traditional methods.

APS Global CEO and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Hansen, CISSP, a certified CMMC Lead Assessor (CCA), leads APS Global efforts in performing Mock Assessments (Plans, Policies, Artifacts/Evidence, & Interviews) for companies seeking assurance they are ready for an official Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification“CMMC” Third-Party Assessment with an Authorized C3PAO.

APS Global LLC, Founder & CEO Dr. Hansen, CISSP, CMMC Lead CCA provides various CMMC services, including GAP Assessments, Remediation, CMMC Platform Design & Deployment, and CMMC Cyber-as-a-Service solutions.

"We are thrilled to introduce CompassAPT to the Federal Government cybersecurity landscape," said Dr. Hansen, CEO of APS Global. "Our mission is to empower organizations with the tools and expertise needed to navigate the complex realm of cybersecurity compliance seamlessly and expediently. With CompassAPT, we are confident in our ability to reduce the backlog of CMMC compliance challenges for government contractors by driving efficiency, accuracy, and security."

For inquiries regarding this Press Release, to learn more about CompassAPT and APS Global cybersecurity solutions, please contact Mr. David Corrigan.

Mr. David Corrigan Partner/COO ...

About APS Global: APS Global is a leading Cybersecurity and Research & Development company dedicated to building innovative solutions for complex cybersecurity challenges. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and their Subject Matter Expert personnel, APS Global empowers organizations to achieve and maintain robust cybersecurity posture in today's evolving threat landscape.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for their vendor partners, they deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, their sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. For more visit .

David Corrigan APS Global, llc

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

David Corrigan

APS Global, llc

+1 301-246-8550

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.