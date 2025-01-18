AFU Confirms Damage To Oil Depot In Kaluga Region Of Russian Federation
Date
1/18/2025 8:09:44 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, successfully struck at the Rosneft base in Lyudinovo, Kaluga region of the Russian Federation, on the night of January 18.
According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on facebook .
This oil depot is part of Kaluganefteprodukt JSC and is a logistics center that supplies units of the Russian Armed Forces directly involved in the war against Ukraine.
As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the territory of the base. More detailed information on the results of the attack is being clarified.
Read also:
At least 10 Ukrainian drones hit oil
depot in Tula region - source
The destruction of such facilities creates serious logistical problems for the army of the Russian aggressor, the General Staff emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported, on the night of January 18, air defense systems in seven regions of Russia repelled a drone attack.
Photo: Telegram / ASTRA
MENAFN18012025000193011044ID1109103921
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.