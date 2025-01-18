AFU Confirms Damage To Oil Depot In Kaluga Region Of Russian Federation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces of the of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, successfully struck at the Rosneft base in Lyudinovo, Kaluga region of the Russian Federation, on the night of January 18.

the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this

This oil depot is part of Kaluganefteprodukt JSC and is a logistics center that supplies units of the Russian Armed Forces directly involved in the war against Ukraine.

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the territory of the base. More detailed information on the results of the attack is being clarified.

The destruction of such facilities creates serious logistical problems for the army of the Russian aggressor, the General Staff emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of January 18, air defense systems in seven regions of Russia repelled a drone attack.

