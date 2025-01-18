Trump group`s Ukraine forecasts ‘campaign bluster’

(MENAFN) Donald Trump’s repeated election pledge to end the Ukraine conflict "in 24 hours" is being viewed as a mix of campaign rhetoric and an underestimation of the conflict's complexity, according to sources close to the US president-elect, as reported by Reuters on Wednesday. While promoted his ability to resolve the war swiftly during his campaign, his team privately expects the timeline to resolve the issue to span several months.



Trump’s future administration plans include appointing Keith Kellogg as a special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, with an ambition to mediate a resolution within 100 days of taking office. Trump has also voiced frustration about the delay in implementing his strategy and emphasized a desire to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon after taking office.



Advisers to Trump support proposals such as suspending Ukraine's NATO membership aspirations and pushing for a ceasefire along current battle lines. While the Kremlin has acknowledged Trump's understanding of Russian concerns, it seeks a lasting resolution to European security, beyond just freezing the conflict.



