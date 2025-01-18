'Quiet And Sweet' Bonnie Blue Turns Into 'Sex Demon' On Camera: World Record Holder For Bedding 1,000 Men 'Wants More'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bonnie Blue has garnered widespread attention recently. She has been in the news particularly for her controversial claim of having sexual encounters with 1,057 men in 12 hours for a“world record attempt”.

While her on-camera persona has sparked debates, her adult movie co-star Andy Lee offered insight into what she is like off camera, as reported by The Mirror.

Andy described Bonnie as surprisingly quiet and sweet when not performing. He noted a stark contrast between her real-life demeanour and her professional persona. According to Lee, Bonnie transforms into a“sex demon” as soon as the camera starts rolling.

“Off camera, she is really quiet and sweet, but as soon as the camera turns on, the sex demon comes out,” Lee told the publication.

“She's very competitive too and always wants more and to do better. She is great to deal with, is up for anything and always great fun. She's actually very intelligent; she knows exactly what she's doing to get people talking,” Lee added.

Bonnie has built her career around extreme stunts, including a recent visit to Nottingham, where she claimed to have had intimate encounters with over 100 students during freshers' week.

Bonnie Blue gets heavily trolled

Bonnie Blue gets heavily trolled online. Many social media users accuse her of“ruining so many of future generations thinking sh*t like this is cool or an easy way to get famous”.

The OnlyFans star is slammed for having“zero values”.“This is so sad. I have no words for this behaviour. You will regret this one day when you want to settle down with a family and have kids,” wrote one social media user.