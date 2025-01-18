As Divorce Rumours Swirl, Barack Obama Sends Birthday Wishes To 'Love Of My Life' Michelle Obama See Post Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) While the rumour mill churns over the Obamas allegedly heading for divorce, former United States President Barack himself made moves to quell speculations and took to social X (formerly known as Twitter) to wish wife Michelle Obama a happy birthday.

There was intense speculation amid netizens and in the media after Michelle Obama missed ex-US President Jimmy Carter 's funeral on January 9, and announced that she would not attend US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Notably, at Carter's funeral, Barack Obama sat beside and former Presidents George W Bush and Bill Clinton. Further, Michelle Obama's decision to skip Trump's swearing-in breaks with tradition, as former presidents and first ladies typically attend the ceremony.



In a photo post that showed the couple holding hands at the dinner table, Obama wrote:“Happy birthday to the love of my life, Michelle Obama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!”

Michelle and Barack Obama, met in 1989 while working at a law firm in Chicago. They got married in 1992 and have two daughters: Malia , born in 1998, and Sasha, born in 2001.

Further, all three former presidents and their spouses, including Hillary Clinton , attended Trump's first inauguration in 2017, despite her losing to him in the 2016 election. Former President Jimmy Carter also attended that ceremony.

Michelle Obama's absence is also notable considering that she campaigned against Trump in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections. In 2024, she actively supported Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, giving an emotional speech in Michigan where she emphasized the risks to women's rights should Trump return to power.