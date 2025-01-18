Meghan Markle Throws Staff 'To The Wolves': People Are Going For 'Therapy' After Working With Prince Harry's Wife

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Meghan Markle's leadership style has caused some colleagues on professional projects to take extended leave or seek long-term therapy, Vanity Fair has reported.



Two sources told the magazine that a colleague who was working on Archetypes had taken a leave of absence just after after working on three episodes and then later left the company altogether.

A source who worked on media projects said that in the beginning she would be warm and friendly, fostering a sense of professional teamwork, however, the source added that as things went wrong, Meghan would become cold and withholding toward the person she held responsible.

Describing the experience, the source told Vanity Fair, it was“really, really, really awful. very painful."

The source further describe , "She's constantly playing checkers-I'm not even going to say chess-but she's just very aware of where everybody is on her board. And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment.”

'Couldn't live with myself anymore'

Another person who worked on the couple's media projects told Vanity Fair that saying no was never an option.“You don't tell them no".

The person added,“I left because I couldn't live with myself anymore,” as quoted by Vanity Fair.

The person who interacted Meghan professionally told Vanity Fair,“I think if Meghan acknowledged her own shortcomings or personal contributions to situations rather than staying trapped in a victim narrative, her perception might be better.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Meghan Markle has been accused of being a difficualt boss to work with. Earlier in September, some former staff had described her as a difficult boss, with one source calling her a "demon" who had moments of extreme anger, according to report by The Daily Beast.

“I always thought she was a classic narcissist and getting her staff to tell a magazine how amazing she is only confirms that in my mind. She is lovely when it is all going her way but a demon when the worm turns,” another source told The Daily Beast.