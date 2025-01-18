8Th Pay Commission News: Maharashtra Govt Employees Pushing For Implementation Of Eighth Pay Commission In State

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Eighth Pay Commission News: The Maharashtra employees are pushing for the eighth pay commission to be implemented in the state, after the union government approved the move last week, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Around 1.15 million state government employees are expected to push for a similar commission in Maharashtra, despite it being unlikely that the state government would approve, the report added. It noted that if approved, the move would burden the exchequer by ₹20,000 crore annually.

The previous Maharashtra governments had implemented the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions ahead of assembly elections in 2009 and 2019, respectively - three years later than the recommended deadlines. This time too the state government is expected to drag out the matter untilthe 2029 Lok Sabha and assembly elections, the report added.

Speaking to the paper, an official from the Maharashtra finance departmen said,“The Sixth and Seventh Pay Commission payouts were given in 2009 and 2019, just ahead of the state elections, to reap benefits during the polls. Moreover, the state commissions were constituted only after the central commission submitted its reports. This time we expect the report to be submitted by mid-2026. The state commission can be set up only after this, and it will submit its report in early 2027.”

Notably, government employees get salary revisions every 10 years on the basis of the Pay Commission recommendations. The official added that the previous revision hiked salaries by 20-25 per cent and a similar increase is expected now.

“We expect a similar rise in salaries and pensions as the pay bills will increase at least by ₹20,000 crore a year, excluding the natural growth from ₹2.3 lakh crore in 2024-25. When we implemented the Seventh Pay Commission report in 2019, the pay bills for salaries and pensions went up to ₹1.36 lakh crore in 2019-20, from ₹1.06 lakh crore the previous year,” another department official told HT.

The report further added that despite any delays in implementation, the 8th pay commission would come into effect retroactively from January 1, 2026 and the state would have to pay arrears to employees.