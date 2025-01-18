Locally Manufactured All-New BMW X3 Launched In India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Luxury car-maker BMW Group India on Saturday launched all-new BMW X3 that has been locally manufactured at its Chennai plant, and is touted as the longest, tallest and widest car in its segment.
The all-new BMW X3 xDrive20 M Sport will be available for Rs 75,80,000 (ex-showroom price) and the all-new BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport at Rs 77,80,000. Deliveries will commence from April, the company said during the auto expo 2025 in the national capital.
First-generation BMW X3 was the first vehicle to offer the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system. Now in its fourth-generation avatar, the all-new BMW X3 makes its way to India with dominant road presence, completely redefined interiors and best-in-class technology.
“With the launch of the all-new BMW X3, modernity, presence, and sporting flair have reached unprecedented heights. As the fourth generation of the iconic Sports Activity Vehicle, the X3 embarks on a new era,” said Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India.
Now even bigger than before, it has reinvented itself with a reimagined design, unparalleled luxury and a new digital character, he added.
The car is available in Dune Grey Metallic, Alpine White, Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Individual Tanzanite Blue and Black Sapphire Metallic colours.
With a width of 1,920 mm and a height of 1,660 mm, the all-new X3 is also the widest and tallest car in its segment.
The all-new X3 also comes with a head-up display as standard, the only car in its segment to do so.
The 2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW X3 20 xDrive produces an output of 190 hp and maximum torque of 310 Nm at 1,500–4,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km per hour in just 7.8 seconds.
The 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X3 20d xDrive produces an output of 197 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,500 – 2,750 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km per hour in just 7.7 seconds, according to the company.
BMW Motorrad also launched the new BMW S 1000 RR, a super sport bike, at Rs 21,10,000 that will be available in the country as a completely built-up unit. It claims 0-100 km per hour in just 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 300 km/h.
