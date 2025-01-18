Telangana CM, Singapore Minister Discuss Partnership In Various Sectors

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 18 (IANS) Telangana Chief Revanth Reddy on Saturday requested Singapore to partner with his state in various sectors to realise the goals of 'TelanganaRising'.

The Chief Minister, who is leading a delegation on a visit to Singapore, on Saturday met Sustainability and Environment Minister, and in-charge Trade Minister, Grace Fu Hai Yien.

The two sides held wide-ranging discussions for partnership in several areas, according to Chief Minister's Office.

The delegation, including IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, and officials, showcased the unmatched opportunities in Telangana in several areas, including urban planning and infrastructure, water management, skills development, sports, semi-conductors, manufacturing, environment and sustainability sciences and technology.

Minister Yien, assured Chief Minister Revanth Reddy that Singapore would consider his invitation to partner with Telangana in making the goals of TelanganaRising a reality and success.

She was particularly keen on Net Zero Future City, the River Musi rejuvenation project, water management, and the sustainability plans of Telangana.

Both sides agreed to work together closely, including identifying special teams to explore joint projects, systemic sharing of learnings from Singapore for India's youngest state, and making rapid progress and impact on the ground in joint projects.

Meanwhile, Sridhar Babu had an interaction with the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA).

"Several high-profile semiconductor industry leaders participated in the interaction on opportunities for Telangana in the sector. Brian Tan, Chairman, SSIA, and Regional President, Applied Materials, Inc., Tan Yew Kong, Vice Chairman, SSIA, and Senior VP, GlobalFoundries Singapore, and C. S. Chua, Secretary, SSIA, and President and MD, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte and other participated. The SSIA shared learnings, best practices, and lessons from Singapore's meteoric rise and global consolidation in the Semiconductor sector. Minister Sridhar Babu, while expounding on the salient features of TelanganaRising, showcased the opportunities for global investors, and invited the Singapore industry to invest heavily in the state. SSIA responded very keenly and positively to the Telangana invite. A big team is set to visit Hyderabad later this year to explore opportunities on the ground," the CMO said.