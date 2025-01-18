MIDC Unveils Plans For 100-Acre MSME Parks In Nashik And Dhule

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Jan 18 (KNN) The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has unveiled plans to establish dedicated MSME Parks in Nashik and Dhule, with each facility set to span 100 acres.



This initiative forms part of a comprehensive 100-day action plan developed by MIDC CEO P Velrasu under Chief Fadnavis's directive.

MIDC Deputy CEO Sonali Mule conducted site visits in both districts on Thursday to assess potential locations for the industrial parks.



The proposed facilities are planned within a 10-kilometer radius of both city centers, a strategic decision aimed at ensuring accessibility for local businesses.

"MIDC is planning to set up MSME parks at Nashik and Dhule to boost the growth of MSMEs," Mule told The Times of India, emphasising that the parks would streamline the process of industrial plot acquisition for small and medium enterprises. She further indicated that the corporation aims to finalise land acquisition within the next three months.

The announcement has been well-received by local industry representatives. Nikhil Panchal, secretary of Nashik Industries & Manufacturers Association, highlighted the significance of the development, noting that the proposed MSME park would create valuable opportunities for local enterprises in the district.

This industrial development initiative marks a significant step in Maharashtra's efforts to strengthen its MSME sector, with the strategic placement of these parks expected to catalyse economic growth in the Nashik and Dhule regions.

(KNN Bureau)



