Swiss Post CEO To Step Down

The boss of Swiss Post, Roberto Cirillo, is stepping down at the end of March after six years in the job, the company announced on Friday.
“Roberto Cirillo has decided to step down as CEO of Swiss Post at the end of the successful 2021-2024 strategic period,” Swiss Post said in a statement on Friday.
He will remain in his position until the end of March. Alex Glanzmann, head of finance at Swiss Post, will take over as interim CEO in April. The recruitment process has already been launched and the strategy for the period 2025-2028 is being developed.
“For six years, I have had the opportunity to lead one of our country's most important institutions out of a crisis of confidence,” said Cirillo in the press release.“The time has come to hand over a solid and forward-looking Swiss Post to a new generation.”
Christian Levrat, chair of the board of directors, expressed his“deep regret” at Cirillo's departure. He has“created the necessary conditions and a solid foundation” that will enable Swiss Post to continue to tackle“the major challenges ahead”, said Levrat wishing his colleague all the best.
Strategy criticised
Roberto Cirillo, a qualified mechanical engineer, took over from Ulrich Hurni in April 2019. Hurni was interim head after Susanne Ruoff stepped down in June 2018 in the wake of the undue subsidies scandal paid to PostBus.
Under Cirillo's leadership, Swiss Post has continued its modernisation strategy. One of the objectives was to be able to use the postal network more extensively, for example as a service centre.
To compensate for the decline in mail volumes, Swiss Post has expanded its range of services – a strategy that has been criticised.
In May 2024, Swiss Post announced that it would be closing one out of five post offices in Switzerland within four years, a total of 170 branches. In future, only 600 post offices and 2,000 sites will remain. In addition, Swiss Post increased the rates for sending letters and parcels at the beginning of 2024.
