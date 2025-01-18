Will They Or Won’T They Meet? Speculation Rife Over Rahul, Lalu Dynamics During Patna Trip

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 18 (IANS) Even as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha has a packed schedule during his visit to Patna on Saturday, circles are abuzz with speculation whether Rahul Gandhi will meet the RJD supremo during this trip.

LoP Gandhi is scheduled to participate in two key events on Saturday, the Security at the Bapu Auditorium and an address to party workers at the headquarters, Sadakat Ashram.

His visit comes after the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, making it notable for its timing and political implications. For political observers, the central question revolves around whether the two leaders will meet.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rahul Gandhi have shared a close political alliance, especially in the context of the Opposition coalition formed to counter the BJP at the national level.

LoP Rahul Gandhi's last visit to Patna on June 23, 2023, was instrumental in solidifying the Opposition's joint strategy, alongside Lalu Prasad and other prominent leaders.

This makes any potential meeting between the two during this tour a matter of political curiosity and significance.

The Congress MP's visit to Patna is taking place at a politically dynamic moment, coinciding with the National Executive meeting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) at Hotel Maurya, where key decisions, including contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership, may be announced.

This convergence of major events highlights the delicate interplay of relationships within the Opposition's coalition politics.

The Congress-RJD relationship has traversed a bitter-sweet journey since 1998.

While Lalu Prasad initially emerged as a staunch critic of the Congress, the two parties formed an enduring partnership after the 2000 Bihar Assembly elections, eventually strengthening their alliance in the UPA-1 government, where Lalu Yadav was one of the most influential ministers.

Over the years, despite occasional tensions, the bond between the Congress and RJD has been characterised by moments of mutual trust and collaboration.

Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav, in particular, have shared a cordial and often warm relationship.

Notable examples include the first meeting of the INDIA bloc in Patna on June 23, 2023, where Lalu offered to "attend Rahul Gandhi's wedding procession," humorously emphasising their camaraderie.

On September 2, 2023, the viral image of Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav cooking Champaran Mutton at Misa Bharti's residence in Delhi showcased their informal rapport.

Despite the foundation of the INDIA bloc being laid in Patna as a united Opposition to the NDA, the 2024 Lok Sabha election results exposed cracks within the alliance.

Rhetoric among member parties, including the RJD and Congress, has highlighted differences.

Tejashwi Yadav's statement that the INDIA bloc was only formed for the Lok Sabha elections raised doubts about its future in Bihar.

The RJD's support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections further signaled fissures within the coalition.

As a result, questions about the durability of the Opposition alliance in Bihar and at the national level are now at the forefront.

Rahul Gandhi's official itinerary suggests that his visit is primarily focussed on addressing the Constitution Security Conference at Bapu Auditorium and meeting Congress workers at Sadakat Ashram. However, what will happen on the sidelines, remains to be seen.