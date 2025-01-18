Trump’s economic strategy focuses on quick implementation

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald Trump’s economic team is set to swiftly enact policies that align with his “America First” agenda.



During his election campaign, Trump made economic issues a central focus, vowing to reduce inflation, impose higher tariffs on foreign countries, boost fossil fuel production, and cut taxes for wealthy individuals. Following his win in November, he selected his Cabinet members and outlined his economic strategies.



Trump referred to “tariff” as his “favorite word in the dictionary,” adopting a protectionist approach in his upcoming administration. He threatened tariffs on China, Canada, Mexico, the BRICS nations, and the European Union.



He argued that a mix of tax reductions, fair trade practices, deregulation, and abundant energy would drive increased and more cost-effective production within the US.



Trump also emphasized his skepticism toward climate change, pledging to reverse the Biden administration’s ban on oil and gas exploration in most US coastal waters. Additionally, he promised to transform the US into “the Bitcoin superpower of the world.”



In his first term, Trump appointed advisors with varying perspectives on trade and tariffs, but for his second term, he selected individuals whose views were more aligned with his own, ensuring the implementation of policies consistent with his vision.

MENAFN18012025000045016755ID1109103246