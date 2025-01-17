Career Launcher Expands Presence With New Centre At Barakhamba Road, New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 17th January, 2024: Career Launcher, one of India's premier coaching institutions for competitive exams, has announced the opening of a new center in the Kanchanjunga Building, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi. This latest addition marks another milestone in Career Launcher's mission to provide world-class education and guidance to students across India. With a robust of over 150 centers in more than 90+ cities, Career Launcher has been a trusted name in nurturing talent, honing skills, and transforming dreams into reality.



The new center, located on the third floor of the Kanchanjunga Building in Connaught Place, offers convenient access for students and is strategically positioned near the Barakhamba Metro line. It is the second classroom center in the Central Delhi area, providing an extensive range of coaching programs, including preparation for MBA entrance exams, CUET, law, study abroad, and other career-focused courses.



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Ms. Sujatha Kshirsagar, President of Career Launcher, emphasized the institute's commitment to making quality education accessible. "The Barakhamba Center brings us closer to fulfilling our mission of empowering students to reach their full potential. By ensuring proximity to both students and mentors, we aim to create an environment where aspirations turn into achievements. This center reflects our belief in staying connected with the evolving needs of young minds and helping them craft a successful future."



The inauguration ceremony was also graced by Mr. Gautam Puri, Vice Chairman, and Mr. Ashish Bahri, Executive Vice President, along with other team members from Career Launcher.



Career Launcher has been synonymous with academic excellence and innovation, driven by a team of highly qualified professionals, including IIT-IIM alumni. Its pedagogy combines a deep understanding of the competitive exam landscape with cutting-edge technological tools to deliver unmatched learning experiences.



As of January 2025, Career Launcher has cemented its presence not only in India but also internationally, with centers in Dubai and Oman. This global expansion underscores the institution's vision of empowering students worldwide through quality education and career guidance.



The inauguration of the Barakhamba Center reinforces Career Launcher's dedication to transforming education and making a lasting impact on the lives of students. By equipping them with the tools to succeed in exams and beyond, Career Launcher continues to lead the way in India's coaching landscape.



Founded in 1996, Career Launcher (CL) began by assisting students with MBA entrance exams. It has since become a leading education provider in India, dedicated to helping students achieve their career goals through academic excellence, technological innovation, and domain expertise.

