Boro Dropulic To Share Pivotal Insights At Advanced Therapies Week On January 21-22, 2025

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Cross and Vector BioMed, are pleased to announce that Boro Dropulic, Executive Director of Caring Cross and CEO of Vector BioMed, will be speaking at Advanced Therapies Week (ATW) on January 21 and 22 in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Dropulic will participate in three key sessions where he will share his expertise and insights into the future of cell and gene therapies, strategies for improving access, and the commercialization of innovative therapeutics.

Session Details

"Innovating for the Future of Cell and Gene Therapies"Date: January 21, 2025Time: 9:00 - 10:30 CSTHighlights: Dr. Dropulic will join an esteemed panel to explore challenges and solutions for advancing the next generation of cell and gene therapies."The CAR-T Story and the Future of Cell Therapies"Date: January 21, 2025Session Timing: 13:15 - 14:15 CSTOverview: Delve into the CAR-T journey, including technological advancements and innovations shaping the landscape of cellular therapies."Transforming Good Science into Sustainable Business: Actionable Strategies for Commercializing Cell and Gene Therapies"Date: January 22, 2025Time: 8:00 - 9:00 CSTFormat: A hands-on session where Dr. Dropulic will outline pathways for converting scientific innovation into scalable and accessible commercial solutions.

Thought Leadership from Dr. Boro Dropulic

Dr. Dropulic will address pressing issues such as the high cost of CAR-T and other cellular therapies, the importance of point-of-care manufacturing, and the global push to localize development and production:



Reducing Manufacturing Costs:

Lowering the cost of materials, particularly lentiviral vectors, is critical to making therapies accessible. Vector BioMed is leading the way, offering GMP-grade lentiviral vectors at approximately half the price of leading alternatives through innovative and efficient manufacturing processes.

Point-of-Care Manufacturing:

Centralized manufacturing models are costly and inefficient. Distributing manufacturing directly to care facilities can reduce costs and ensure that transformative therapies reach more patients in need.

Global Access:

Empowering low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) to develop and manufacture advanced therapeutics will address disparities in healthcare access and drive meaningful change. Caring Cross's initiatives and international networks aim to localize production capabilities and enable affordable treatments for underserved regions.

Caring Cross: Building a Global Network for Advanced Therapeutics

Through its International Affordable Advanced Therapeutics Manufacturing Network, Caring Cross partners with organizations worldwide to enhance point-of-care, low-cost manufacturing of cellular therapeutics. This network promotes equity, inclusiveness, and sustainability by:



Strengthening manufacturing capacity and clinical trial infrastructure.

Expanding collaboration and visibility for member organizations. Enabling transparent and responsive manufacturing practices.

By addressing these needs, the network empowers organizations to serve diverse populations and contribute to the equitable development and distribution of lifesaving therapies.

Vector BioMed: Transforming Lentiviral Vector Development and Rapid Production

Vector BioMed continues to expand its development resources and optimize lentiviral vector manufacturing. The company is focused on:



Disrupting traditional workflows to offer cost-effective solutions.

Refining vector design during early development for enhanced efficiency. Continuing innovation: Later in 2025, Vector BioMed plans to launch several new products as part of a notable expansion of its premier lentiviral vector platform technology.

With these advancements, Vector BioMed is committed to driving innovation while maintaining an unwavering focus on cost reduction for its clients.

Connect with Caring Cross and Vector BioMed at ATW

Learn more about Vector BioMed's lentiviral vector services at

Vector BioMed .

Discover how Caring Cross is advancing global access to therapies at

Caring Cross .

Request a meeting with team members at ATW using the ATW Event App (link ), our

contact form , or via email at [email protected] .

