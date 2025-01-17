Elon Musk's Spaceraft Blows Up Over The Atlantic

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- A spacecraft of the corporation SPACE X, owned by the famous businessman Elon Musk, on Thursday blew up over the Atlantic disrupting regular air across the skies of this region.

The company said on X that the 171-foot-tall (52 meters) spacecraft exploded over the Atlantic Ocean near the Turks and Caicos islands around 8.5 minutes after launch.

Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn.

Teams will continue to review data from today's flight test to better understand root cause.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates private launch activities, said it had briefly slowed and diverted planes around the area where space debris was falling, but normal operations had since resumed. (end)

