Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Lawn Watering Machine (TRO-1259)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to upgrade and modernize how water their lawns," said an inventor, from

Whitby, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the H2 FLO. My design prevents accidental overspray, and it eliminates the need to install an expensive underground sprinkler system."

The patent-pending invention provides a motorized machine for automatically watering a lawn. In doing so, it would evenly shower water over the entire lawn. As a result, it prevents the user from overwatering one portion of the yard by accident, it eliminates the need to reposition a sprinkler, and it helps save water. The invention features an effective and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1259, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

